Nov. 5 (UPI) -- New reality competition series The Masked Dancer is introducing its contestant Exotic Bird.

Fox shared a teaser for the show Thursday that shows the Exotic Bird dancing on stage.

"I'm going to fly to the top," the contestant declares.

The Masked Dancer is a spinoff of the Fox series The Masked Singer. The new show features celebrities in elaborate costumes, which hide their identities. The contestants then perform dances for the judges.

Craig Robinson will host The Masked Dancer, with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale to serve as judges.

Fox previously gave a glimpse of the Tulip.

#TulipMask is in full bloom. They're taking the stage when #TheMaskedDancer premieres December 2020! pic.twitter.com/v8CmxltKAf— The Masked Dancer (@MaskedDancerFOX) November 5, 2020

The network also shared a teaser featuring the Zebra.

The Masked Dancer started as a spoof segment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019. DeGeneres will produce the Fox show.

The Masked Singer also features celebrities in costume but is a singing competition. The series is in its fourth season and unmasked actor Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster this week.

Television personality Wendy Williams was previously unmasked as the Lips on The Masked Singer. Judge Jenny McCarthy said Wednesday on Watch What Happens Live that Williams was a "hoot' on the show.