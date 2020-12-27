Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Goonies and Avengers: Endgame actor Josh Brolin's wife Kathryn, a fashion designer, announced on Instagram Sunday that she has given birth to their second child.

"Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel..." Kathryn Brolin captioned a photo of the newborn, who was wrapped in a white blanket.

The couple married in 2016. They are also parents to a 2-year-old daughter named Westlyn.

Josh has two adult children -- Eden and Trevor -- from a previous relationship with actress Alice Adair.