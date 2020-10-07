Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green was eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday night.

He was dressed as a giraffe for the show.

"Omg @withBAGpod it WAS you!!!!! Wow my dreams do come true ha ha! You were amazing! Donna & David Forever and now Unicorn & Giraffe forever on #TheMaskedSinger hisTORI! Love you forever...#GiraffeMask #UnicornMask," Tori Spelling tweeted after Green's fate was revealed.

Green and Spelling played high school sweethearts and later married couple David and Donna Silver on 90210.

Spelling competed as the unicorn on The Masked Singer in Season 1 last year.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are the program's judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Rapper Busta Rhymes was the first disguised celebrity to get the boot this season. Last week, actor Mickey Rourke took himself out of the competition.