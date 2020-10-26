Monica Aldama was eliminated from "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- Cheer coach Monica Aldama got the boot from Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars in Los Angeles on Monday night.

Aldama was partnered with professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy for the ABC competition series.

Charles Oakley, Carole Baskin, Anne Heche, Jesse Metcalfe and Vernon Davis were previously eliminated this season.

Still in the running for the coveted mirror-ball trophy are The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, actresses Skai Jackson and Justina Machado, reality TV stars Jeannie Mai and Nev Schulman, Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean, rapper Nelly and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir.

Tyra Banks is the show's host.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges this season.

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown and her pro partner Alan Bersten won Season 28 in November.