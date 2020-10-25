Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Honest Thief is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning $2.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The War with Grandpa with $1.9 million, followed by Tenet at No. 3 with $1.3 million, The Empty Man at No. 4 with $ 1.27 million and The Nightmare Before Christmas at No. 5 with $577,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Hocus Pocus at No. 6 with $530,000, Monsters Inc. at No. 7 with $494,000, After We Collided at No. 8 with $420,000, 2 Hearts at No. 9 with $320,000 and The New Mutants at No. 10 with $286,000.