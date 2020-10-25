Fortune Feimster married her longtime girlfriend Smith in Malibu this weekend. File Photo by Mike Nelson/EPA-EFE

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Actress and comedian Fortune Feimster confirmed on social media that she has married her longtime girlfriend Jacquelyn Smith.

"We got married!" Feimster tweeted Sunday. "Jax and I decided to forgo the big wedding we planned to have due to the pandemic and decided fairly last minute to get married on the beach with just us and a couple friends and we zoomed our families."

Advertisement

People.com said the couple of nearly five years exchanged wedding vows at a rented house with an ocean view in Malibu on Friday.

Feimster, 40, wore a blue suit for the big day and her bride, also 40, wore a white dress.

Their Pomeranian rescue, Biggie, served as ring bearer at the ceremony.

Feimster is known for her performances on Last Comic Standing, and roles in The Mindy Project and The L Word: Generation Q. She will be seen in the comedy file Chick Fight next month.