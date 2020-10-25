Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Comedian John Mulaney is set to guest host next weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

"Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow," Mulaney tweeted.

Advertisement

Rock band The Strokes will provide the musical entertainment.

The show will take place on Halloween. It will also be the last before the U.S. presidential election, which will decide whether Donald Trump remains in the White House or former Vice President Joe Biden becomes the 46th president.

Last week, NBC announced there will be an additional episode on Nov. 7, four days after the U.S. election and the sixth in a row without a break,

Trump's presidency and the upcoming election have been the foundation of most recent episodes of the sketch-comedy show.

Three things define New York City: SNL, the Strokes, and Ed Koch. Koch is dead, so they got me. I am so goddamn excited. 4th time up. Wow and wow and wow pic.twitter.com/6Cl9Lmf9zO- John Mulaney (@mulaney) October 25, 2020