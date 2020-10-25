Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Iggy Azalea shared photos of her son Onyx on Instagram this weekend.

The images of her holding her child have gotten more than 1.2 million "likes" since they were posted on Saturday.

The 30-year-old recording artist also confirmed via Instagram Stories that she and her boyfriend, 24-year-old hip-hop artist Playboi Carti, have broken up after about two years of dating.

"I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she said in her Stories post this weekend.

Azalea announced she had a son in June, but said she wanted to keep his life private.

She has not until now shared photos of the boy or discussed who his father is.