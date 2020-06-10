Iggy Azalea attends the MTV Video Music Awards in 2018. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- Australian rapper Iggy Azalea says she has a son.

The 30-year-old recording artist confirmed the news Wednesday on Instagram Stories but said she will keep her son's life private.

"I have a son," Azalea wrote. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feel like the more time passes the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words," she said, adding a blue heart emoji.

Azalea is dating American rapper Playboi Carti. Playboy Carti confirmed the relationship in the summer 2019 issue of Fader magazine after meeting Azalea in 2018.

"Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody," Playboi Carti said. "It was over with."

"I support everything she does," he added of Azalea's music.

Azalea sparked engagement rumors in July 2019 after showing off a diamond ring during an appearance on The X Change Rate. Azalea said amid pregnancy rumors in December that she was "single."

Azalea released her second studio album, In My Defense, in July 2019.