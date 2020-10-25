Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Younger star Hilary Duff announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her third child.

"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." the 33-year-old actress captioned a video of her showing off her baby bump.

Her announcement got nearly 6 million views since she posted it on Saturday.

Duff's husband, 33-year-old singer and disc jockey Matthew Koma, also shared the video, with the message: "Lol. quarantine was fun. Baby No. 3 - 2021."

Duff and Koma already are the parents of 2-year-old Banks Violet. Duff also has an 8-year-old son named Luca Cruz from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.