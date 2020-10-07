Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Supermodels, a new docuseries featuring Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington, is coming to Apple TV+.

The series will feature new interviews with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington as it revisits the foursome's iconic modeling careers and impact on the '90s fashion scene.

The Supermodels begins with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington's rise to fame in New York in the 1980s. The show explores the foursome's unprecedented influence that transcended the fashion industry.

"As the fashion industry continues to redefine itself -- and women's roles within it -- this is the ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow," a press release reads.

The Supermodels hails from Imagine Documentaries and will be directed and executive produced by Barbara Kopple. Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington will co-executive produce with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington celebrated the project Tuesday on Instagram.

"My sisters Christy, Linda, Cindy and I are extremely thrilled to share our story with the world and there could be no better partners than Brian Grazer, Ron Howard which is a dream come true to bring it to life, as we knew they would respect and honor our story. We hope our journey seen in the docuseries will encourage, motivate and inspire young people around the world," Campbell wrote.

"I'm excited to reunite with my friends to both celebrate and examine the way supermodels transcended the traditional perceptions and limits of modeling in the fashion industry through time. With the support of Imagine Documentaries and Academy Award-winning director Barbara Kopple, we plan to explore the dynamic personalities, and shifts in media and culture that helped shape and define this iconic era," Crawford said.