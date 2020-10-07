Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Niecy Nash says her love for her wife, Jessica Betts, "has nothing to do with gender."

The 50-year-old actress discussed her surprise wedding to Betts during a joint appearance Wednesday on Good Morning America.

Nash reiterated that her marriage to Betts was not a coming out, but rather a "going into" herself.

"I was asked, 'Is this your official coming out?' I was like, 'Coming out from where?' I wasn't anywhere to come out of," Nash said.

"I never lived a sexually repressed life; I just love who I love when I love them. It's as simple as that. It has nothing to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing person, and this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life," she added.

GMA host Robin Roberts said she's never seen Nash "happier or more herself." When asked about the future, Nash and Betts said they plan to collaborate on creative projects.

"We are actually trying to find a place where both of our art intersects, so we're working on something like that right now," Nash said. "We definitely have our own endeavors, but we want to have a thing together, too."

"I've known Niecy for a long time and I've never seen her happier or more herself," @robinroberts says of @NiecyNash's new marriage to Jessica Betts. ️ https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/3dnCLWSrb4— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 7, 2020

Nash, born Carol Ensley, announced her marriage to Betts in August.

"Mrs. Carol Denise Betts @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins," she wrote on Instagram.

Nash was previously married to Don Nash and Jay Tucker, and has three children, Dominic, Donielle and Dia, with Don Nash.

Nash plays Raineesha Williams on Reno 911!, which returned as a Quibi revival in May. Quibi renewed the revival for a second season in September.