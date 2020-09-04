Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Sara Haines will indeed return as a co-host on The View in Season 24.

The ABC talk show confirmed Friday that Haines, 42, will rejoin the series when the new season premieres next week.

"I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor," Haines said in a statement. "I feel very lucky."

Haines previously served as a co-host on The View in Seasons 20 and 21. She has appeared as a guest co-host on the show over the past few months.

Reports surfaced in August that Haines would replace Abby Huntsman, who exited The View in January.

Haines joins Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. McCain confirmed on Watch What Happens Live in August that she will return to The View after her baby's birth.

Haines' return to The View follows the cancellation of her talk show Strahan, Sara and Keke, known as GMA3. Keke Palmer said on Watch What Happens Live in August that she expected Strahan, Sara and Keke to be canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.