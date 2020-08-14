Sara Haines will reportedly rejoin "The View" in Season 24 following the cancellation of her show "Strahan, Sara and Keke." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Sara Haines will reportedly return to The View as a co-host.

The Wrap said Friday that Haines, 42, is in final talks to rejoin the ABC talk show in Season 24.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Haines is close to finalizing a deal with ABC. Variety said Haines will replace Abby Huntsman, who exited The View in January.

Haines previously served as a co-host on The View for two seasons (2016-2018). She has appeared as a guest co-host on the show over the past few months.

Haines will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin. McCain said on Watch What Happens Live in last week that she will return to The View after her baby's birth.

"Why does everyone ask me if I'm getting fired or quitting every 20 seconds?" McCain, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ben Domenech, said. "Yes, I'm coming back."

News of Haines' return to The View follows the cancellation of her show Strahan, Sara and Keke, known as GMA3. Keke Palmer said on WWHL this month that she expected Strahan, Sara and Keke to be canceled because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID. So I kinda knew that if our show did come back it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience," Palmer said.

Haines previously served as a lifestyle anchor for GMA Weekend.