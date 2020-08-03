Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer says she "expected" her Good Morning America talk show to be canceled.

The 26-year-old actress, singer and television personality said on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she wasn't surprised when Strahan, Sara & Keke, aka GMA3, was canceled amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"When the pandemic hit, that's what became all on our minds was the pandemic, corona, understanding COVID. So I kinda knew that if our show did come back it would have to be much, much, much later, because our show is really about an audience," Palmer said.

"We do a little bit of news but it's entertainment news. It's really fun, conversations and lighthearted," she added of the show. "We're in a different time now, so some of the conversation has changed and I think just that kind of pushed SSK out. So I expected it."

Strahan, Sara & Keke was co-hosted by Palmer, Michael Strahan and Sara Haines and premiered on ABC in September 2018. The series was replaced with Pandemic: What You Need to Know, a daily COVID-19 report, in March, and later morphed into GMA3.

Page Six reported in early July that Strahan, Sara & Keke was canceled.

"We're proud of our teams at SSK and GMA3 and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead," an ABC rep said at the time.

On WWHL, Palmer also discussed her speech to members of the National Guard at a Black Lives Matter protest in June. She encouraged the National Guard to "march with us" and said kneeling in solidarity was "not enough."

"It's not always enough to play it safe," Palmer said on WWHL.