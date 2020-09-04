Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce is back with new music.

The 30-year-old country music singer released the song "Next Girl" on Friday.

In "Next Girl," Pearce cautions the "next girl" about a charming ex hiding a lot of "red flags."

"He knows how to say all the right things / Knows how to get you outta that dress / Knows how to make you think you're the next best thing / But I knew what happens next, girl," she sings.

On Instagram, Pearce said "Next Girl" was inspired by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, The Chicks and other "strong and sassy" women in country music.

"They were flirty, funny and feisty. And they weren't afraid of banjos, fiddles, mandolins and dobro," Pearce said.

"I used that inspiration, both lyrically and musically, to create 'Next Girl.' That is the music that flows through my blood, that comes out of my pores. It's everything I love -- and loved --- all in one song, and when it's rushing by, it just feels good," she added.

"Next Girl" is Pearce's first new music since her second, self-titled studio album, released in February. The album features the singles "Closer to You" and "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Pearce is nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2020 Country Music Association Awards. Miranda Lambert and Luke Combs lead the list of nominees.