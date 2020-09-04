Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Usher will launch a headlining residency show in Las Vegas in July 2021.

The 41-year-old singer announced a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday.

Advertisement

The show will be an "intimate, immersive, one of a kind, ultimate experience," according to a teaser. Tickets go on sale to the general public Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PDT, with pre-sales to begin Monday.

In a press release, Live Nation said Usher will perform songs from throughout his 20-year career, including his early records, more recent songs and new music.

"I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," Usher said in a statement. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!"

Usher discussed the show during Friday's episode of Good Morning America.

"I'm really excited about it. This is something that I've been talking about for years with my family, my fans," he said. "And finally now to be able to come to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and be able to go back in time and do the earlier songs, as well as new music, and give people this up close and personal, immersive experience is something I'm really looking forward to."

Usher also confirmed he's expecting his third child, his first with his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea.

"Very excited about this," he said. "Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really, really excited."

Usher already has two sons, Usher V, aka Cinco, 12, and Naveid, 11, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. He and Goicoechea, a record executive, were first linked in October.

Usher is expected to release his ninth studio album, Confessions II, this year. He is also a judge and executive producer for the Quibi dance competition series The Sauce.