Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and other stars will promote voting in an ABC comedy special this month.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that it will air VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, a one-hour nonpartisan special encouraging voter participation in the 2020 presidential election, Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. EDT.

VOMO is hosted by Hart and features appearances from Haddish, Scarlett Johansson, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith, 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Cristela Alonzo, Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Kaia Gerber, Charlamagne Tha God, John Hamm, Liza Koshy, Jay Leno and other stars.

In addition, former first lady Michelle Obama, former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maryland governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney, Cindy McCain and other political figures will make appearances.

VOMO will feature comedy and musical performances, along with providing information on voting and potential procedural changes caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The special is created by the media company ATTN:, in partnership with When We All Vote.

"Voter participation is in ATTN:'s DNA, and we hope that we can can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government," ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said.

Other stars are promoting voting ahead of the election. Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem discussed the importance of voting in a new Makers Women conversation, while the cast of The West Wing will reunite for a new HBO Max special.