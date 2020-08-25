Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The creator and cast of The West Wing will reunite for a new HBO Max special.

The streaming service said in a press release Tuesday that series creator Aaron Sorkin and former stars Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and Martin Sheen will take part in A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

Advertisement

The cast will perform a reading of "Hartsfield Landing," Season 3, Episode 14 of The West Wing. The special supports the non-profit When We All Vote and is meant to promote voting in the 2020 presidential election.

"With A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, we are excited to revisit this legendary series and offer our passionate fans something that is substantial, meaningful and unforgettable, while also promoting an important message for our time," HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey said.

For the first time in 17 years, the original cast of @TheWestWing_TV will come together to get out the vote. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is coming to HBO Max this fall. pic.twitter.com/icO4R7afC7— HBO Max (@hbomax) August 25, 2020

The special will film over multiple days at Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles in early October. In addition to the cast, the special will feature guest appearances, including a message from When We All Vote co-chair and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Sorkin will write original material for the special and co-executive produce with Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson, Schlamme, a former West Wing executive producer and director, will direct the special.

"Tommy and I are incredibly excited to be getting The West Wing cast back together for this staged reading and to support When We All Vote in their efforts to get all of us involved in this election," Sorkin said.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will premiere in the fall.

The West Wing had a seven-season run on NBC from 1999 to 2006. The series followed the fictional presidency of Josiah Bartlet (Sheen).