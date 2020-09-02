Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, on July 11, 2018. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle greet well-wishers at Bristol Old Vic theater in Bristol, England, on February 1, 2019. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Variety confirmed Wednesday that the duke and duchess of Sussex will develop documentaries, feature films, scripted television series and children's shows for the streaming service.

"Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection," Harry and Markle said in a statement.

"Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the couple added. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens."

The New York Times said Harry and Markle have founded a yet-to-be-named production company. The couple may appear on camera in documentary programming, although Markle has previously said she has no plans to return to acting.

"We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said.

Harry and Markle moved to Los Angeles in March after announcing in January that they would step back as senior members of the British royal family. The couple have since bought a house in Montecito, where Markle recently hosted a backyard chat with Gloria Steinem.

Harry and Markle join Netflix's roster of other high-profile talent, including president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama, and producers Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy.

Markle started her career as an actress and starred on the USA Network series Suits. She most recently narrated the Disney+ documentary Elephants, which premiered in April.