Sept. 2 (UPI) -- ABC has announced that a one-hour Black-ish television special will air on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. EDT, ahead of the Season 7 premiere.

The special will be separated into two half-hour episodes that will tackle the upcoming election.

The first installment will follow Junior (Marcus Scribner) excited to vote in his first election before he realizes he has been purged from voter polls. The episode is directed by Matthew A. Cherry and written by Eric Horsted.

The second part is a special animated episode that follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) getting into local politics after his colleague Stevens (Peter Mackenzie) runs for Congress. Dre campaigns against him, but gets caught up in fundraising and private interest groups. Cherry directs from a script by Graham Towers and Ben Deeb.

A premiere date for Season 7 will be announced at a later date. ABC has announced that Black-ish will continue to address current events in the new season including the COVID-19 pandemic, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Deon Cole and Jeff Meacham also star on Black-ish, from creator Kenya Barris.