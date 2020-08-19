Aug. 19 (UPI) -- American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return in Season 19.
ABC announced in a press release Wednesday that Bryan, Perry and Richie will return as judges in the new season, which features Ryan Seacrest as host.
"Katy, Lionel and Luke are fun, astute and really know how to spot talent," showrunner Trish Kinane said. "Their chemistry is undeniable, and we are delighted that they, along with host Ryan Seacrest, are returning to find the next superstar and take American Idol to new heights next season."
American Idol has been filming remotely since April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"American Idol has always been able to bring people together, entertain and inspire -- and I am proud of how this show continued to deliver joy and laughter into people's homes during a time when we need it most," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. "There is no one who we feel more confident about leading us into a new season of high notes than Luke, Katy, Lionel and the incomparable Ryan Seacrest."
ABC said remote virtual auditions for Season 19 are underway across the U.S.
Season 19 will be the fourth American Idol season to air on ABC. The reality talent competition moved to ABC in Season 16 after airing for 15 seasons on Fox.
Perry is expecting her first child, a daughter, with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. She showed her baby bump in a new music video for her song "Smile," released last week.
Moments from Katy Perry's music career
Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart
. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed
at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2009. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at Koko in London on February 26, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at the V Festival in Hyland's Park in Chelmsford, U.K., on August 23, 2009. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo
Perry presented at the MTV Movie Awards
in Los Angeles on June 6, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs on "Today"
at Rockefeller Center in New York City on August 27, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs
at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City on November 10, 2010. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry greets her husband at the time, Russell Brand, as she arrives at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 13, 2011. The couple got divorced
in December 2011. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry goofs around backstage at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles on August 28, 2011. Perry won three awards
including the biggest prize of the night for Video of the Year with "Firework" as well as honors for Best Collaboration and Best Special Effects. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at the Direct TV Super Bowl XLVI Saturday Night concert in Indianapolis on February 4, 2012. UPI Photo | License Photo
Perry arrives for the MusiCares Person of the Year Tribute
to Paul McCartney in Los Angeles on February 10, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry is interviewed at the Billboard Annual Women in Music event where she is to be honored
on November 30, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs at
the Kids' Inaugural to honor military families, in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2013. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Perry, foreground, attends the premiere of the film with her grandmother Ann Hudson (L) in Los Angeles on July 28, 2013. Her grandmother died
in March 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed
at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 25, 2013. Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on November 24, 2013. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26, 2014. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performs "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)" during halftime activities of Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz., on February 1, 2015. Perry won an Emmy
for Outstanding Costumes For a Variety Program or a Special for the halftime show. Photo by Art Foxall/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 8, 2015. She was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Pop Duo/Group Performance. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry mingles with fans upon arriving the world screening of "Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour" in Los Angeles on March 26, 2015. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Katy Perry performs
on day four of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 28, 2016. That same summer, Perry released the 2016 Rio Olympics song
. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (R) reacts as Perry shows her support
for Clinton during a rally in Philadelphia on November 5, 2016. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed at
the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017. Perry joined the revival of "American Idol"
as a judge with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie the following month. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit
at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the opening of "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between" in New York City on May 1, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry hosted the
MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on August 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry performed a special tribute
to Dolly Parton at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Perry arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Perry (L) attends the premiere of "Carnival Row" with her fiancé and cast member Orlando Bloom in Los Angeles on August 21, 2019. In an interview in January 2020, Perry revealed the spiritual journey
the couple is on together. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo