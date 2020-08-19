Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Joseph Duggar is going to be a dad of three.

The 25-year-old television personality is expecting his third child with his wife, Kendra Duggar.

Joseph and Kendra shared the news in a statement on the TLCme website Wednesday.

"We are so excited to announce that we have a tie-breaker coming in February. Baby #3 is on the way!" the couple said. "Life is full of surprises and we're thrilled that it is a sweet baby that surprises us this time!"

Joseph and Kendra married in September 2017 and already have a 2-year-old son, Garrett David, and a 9-month-old daughter, Addison Renee. The couple told People they are looking forward to seeing their kids' reaction to the new baby.

"Garrett has already been such a loving big brother to Addison and we look forward to Addison's reaction to a life size baby doll," the pair said.

Joseph and Kendra shared new photos of Garrett and Addison during a family outing on a lake last week.

"It's always fun spending time together on the lake! @thecaldwellfamily @duggarfam #lakeday #garrettdavid #addisonrenee," the couple captioned the post.

The couple celebrated Garrett's second birthday in June.

"Happiest 2nd birthday Garrett David," the pair wrote. "You are such a fun happy little guy! You surprise us with all you can say and do. You love to be outside and have the best belly laugh. We love you like crazy."

Joseph and his family came to fame on the TLC series 19 Kids & Counting and now star on Counting On. His sister Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.