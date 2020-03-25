JoJo Siwa arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Singer, dancer and actress JoJo Siwa -- disguised as T-Rex -- was the latest celebrity to get the boot on Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the show in the current season include Bella Throne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Nick Cannon hosts the series.

The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"I knew #TRexMask was @itsjojosiwa! From the dance moves to her energy on stage there was only ONE person that it could be! Thank you JoJo for coming on our show with your infectious energy and absolutely crushing 'Jai Ho' It was so much fun to have you!! #TheMaskedSinger," Scherzinger tweeted.

"I don't know the last time I saurus all get so pumped by someone her age on our show! (SIWA I did there?) #TRexMask #TheMaskedSinger," Thicke wrote in his own Twitter post.