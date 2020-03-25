"The Circle," hosted by Nick Lachey (L) and Vanessa Lachey, will get a second season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Marie Kondo is getting a new Netflix show. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Netflix said it is working on a new show with decluttering expert Marie Kondo, star of its previous home-organization hit, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.

The streaming service has ordered additional seasons of its reality series Rhythm + Flow, The Circle and Love is Blind to air in 2021, as well.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president of nonfiction series and comedy specials, said in a statement Tuesday.

"We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Rhythm + Flow is a music competition series in which Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip "T.I." Harris look for the next hip-hop sensation.

Michelle Buteau hosts the game show The Circle, in which contestants compete for a $100,000 grand prize, and Vanessa and Nick Lachey host Love is Blind, a dating series in which singles looking for love initially speak to, but cannot see each other.