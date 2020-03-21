Pedro Pascal arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" in Los Angeles on November 13. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Rosario Dawson will guest star on Season 2 of "The Mandalorian." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- Briarpatch and Zombieland: Double Tap actress Rosario Dawson has joined the ensemble for Season 2 of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

She will play Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker's apprentice and an iconic character from the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, Deadline and Variety reported.

The Mandalorian follows bounty hunter Mando (Pedro Pascal) on his adventures after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

Production on Season 2 of the sci-fi show has wrapped. It is expected to air on the streaming service in the fall.