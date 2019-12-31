'LPBW' alum Audrey Roloff reflects on pregnancy ahead of due date

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff says her pregnancy has been a "remarkable" experience.

The 28-year-old television personality

Roloff is 39 weeks pregnant with her second child with her husband, Jeremy Roloff. She showed off her baby bump in a slideshow of photos at home.

"Finally snapped a few pics of the bump while baby boy is still cozy inside," Roloff captioned the post. "Pregnancy is really just a remarkable experience. It's such a gift to carry our baby on the inside and I can't wait to carry him on the outside soon."

Roloff and Jeremy Roloff married in September 2014 and are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, Ember Jean.

"I feels unreal that we are already at #39weekspregnant and get to meet our little guy any day now. Buttttttt... I was 11 days past my dude date when Ember decided to join us earthside so trying to manage my expectations," Roloff said.

Roloff and Jeremy Roloff announced the pregnancy in July.

"We've got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister!" Jeremy Roloff said at the time. "We're very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family."

Roloff shared a series of family photos Thursday following Christmas.

"A few photos recapping our Christmas," she wrote. "Cheers to the 26th of December -- the day of leftovers, cleaning, embracing your introverted side, and going to bed the same time as your toddler #merrychristmas."

Jeremy Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC series Little People, Big World. The show follows Jeremy Roloff's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, and his twin brother, Zach Roloff, all of whom have dwarfism. Roloff and Jeremy Roloff left the show in 2018.

Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, in November. The couple are also parents to a 2-year-old son, Jackson.