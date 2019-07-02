July 2 (UPI) -- Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff are "so grateful" to be expecting baby No. 2.

The former Little People, Big World stars announced in Instagram posts Monday they are expecting their second child in January 2020.

Jeremy, 29, and Audrey, 27, are already parents to daughter Ember Jean, who turns 2 years old in September. Jeremy shared a slideshow of family photos with Ember on his Instagram account.

"We've got some exciting news: Ember Jean is going to be a big sister!" he captioned the post. "We're very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family."

Audrey posted the same pictures on her own account.

"Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family," she wrote.

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby, author and blogger Lauren Scruggs and Jeremy's paternal grandmother, Peggy Roloff, were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Woohoo!!! Sooo excited for you guys!!" Scruggs wrote.

"This is such exciting news. Thanks for letting us in the loop early. We'll have 6 great grands come 2020!" Peggy added.

Jeremy came to fame on his family's TLC reality series, Little People, Big World. He announced in July 2018 he was leaving the show after 17 seasons.

"It has been an amazing run, and I can't say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride," the star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward."

Little People, Big World premiered in 2006. The show follows Jeremy's parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, and his twin brother, Zach Roloff, who all have dwarfism. Zach is also expecting his second child with wife Tori Roloff.