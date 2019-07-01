Prince Harry (L) and Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel on their wedding day on May 19, 2018. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Prince Harry (R), duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, greet well-wishers during an official royal visit to Sussex, England, on October 3. File Photo by Vickie Flores/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will hold a private christening for their son, Archie Harrison, at the Queen's private chapel Saturday. File Photo by Geoff Caddick/EPA-EFE

July 1 (UPI) -- Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their son christened this week.

People magazine reported Monday the duke and duchess of Sussex will hold a private christening for 2-month-old Archie Harrison at the Queen's private chapel Saturday at Windsor Castle.

The chapel was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847, and was rebuilt with modern updates in 1994 after being destroyed in the Windsor fire. Sources said Harry and Markle wanted "an intimate, peaceful setting" for Archie's christening.

Harry and Markle have reportedly invited around 25 close family members and friends to attend the event. The christening will be private, although photos are expected to be released Sunday.

"This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world," a source explained.

Good Morning America said the guests will include Prince Charles and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. Queen Elizabeth II won't be present due to a prior engagement.

Harry and Markle's decision to keep the christening private has been criticized by some in the U.K. Renovations on Harry and Markle's new home, Frogmore Cottage, reportedly cost about $3 million for British taxpayers.

Rebel royals? Harry and Meghan are breaking tradition with a private christening for baby Archie. @LamaHasan has the latest on the royals. https://t.co/zz2y7ovEdR pic.twitter.com/ySgo4hPkPz— Good Morning America (@GMA) July 1, 2019

Harry and Markle married in May 2018 and welcomed Archie on May 6 of this year. The couple released a new photo of their son on Father's Day in June.