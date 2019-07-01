July 1 (UPI) -- Tomi Lahren, the host of the Fox Nation show First Thoughts, is engaged to be married.

The 26-year-old conservative commentator announced in an Instagram post Sunday she got engaged to her boyfriend, Brandon Fricke, during a vacation Saturday in New York.

Lahren shared a slideshow of photos of herself and Fricke with the New York City skyline in the background. One of the pictures shows Lahren displaying her engagement ring.

"I love you more and those are my Final Thoughts and you are my forever. 6/29/19 #Iloveyou #teamTomi #foreverandalways," she captioned the post.

Fricke, a soccer player who plays for the USL League One team Lansing Ignite FC, confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"Last night my best friend said YES! I love you @tomilahren," he wrote.

Fox News commentator Melissa Francis, country singer John Rich and actor Mario Lopez were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Amazing! Congrats," Francis wrote.

"So happy for you guys!!" Rich added.

Lahren and Fricke have been dating for over a year and a half. Lahren joined Fox News in 2017 and is also known for her work with TheBlaze.