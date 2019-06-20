Millie Bobby Brown stars in "Stranger Things" Season 3 on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

June 20 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Whitney Cummings' comedy special Can I Touch It? and new seasons of Stranger Things, Queer Eye and Orange is the New Black in July.

The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:

July 1

Designated Survivor: 60 Days - Netflix Original

Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room - Netflix Original

Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore

Astro Boy

Caddyshack

Caddyshack 2

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke

Cloverfield

Disney's Race to Witch Mountain

Frozen River

Inkheart

Kill the Irishman

Lady in the Water

Little Monsters

Mean Dreams

Mean Streets

Megamind

Nights in Rodanthe

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Philadelphia

Rain Man

Road House

Room on the Broom

Scream 3

Starsky & Hutch

Swiped

Swordfish

Taxi Driver

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The American

The Book of Eli

The Brothers Grimm

The Hangover

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

War Against Women

Who's That Knocking at My Door?

July 2

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection - Netflix Original

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead - Netflix Original

Good Witch Season 4

July 3

The Last Czars - Netflix Original

Yummy Mummies Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 4

Kakegurui Season 2

Stranger Things 3 - Netflix Original

July 5

In the Dark Season 1

July 6

Free Rein Season 3 - Netflix Original

The Iron Lady

Sicilian Ghost Story

July 9

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns

Kinky

July 10

Family Reunion - Netflix Original

Grand Designs Season 10

Grand Designs Season 15

Parchis: El documental - Netflix Original

July 11

Cities of Last Things - Netflix Original

July 12

3Below: Tales of Arcadia Part 2 - Netflix Original

4 latas - Netflix Original

Blown Away - Netflix Original

Bonus Family Season 3 - Netflix Original

Extreme Engagement - Netflix Original

Kidnapping Stella - Netflix Original

Luis Miguel: The Series Season 1

Point Blank - Netflix Original

Smart People

Taco Chronicles - Netflix Original

True Tunes: Songs - Netflix Original

July 13

Sorry Angel

July 16

The Break-Up

Disney's The Princess and the Frog

Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein - Netflix Original

Wynonna Earp Season 3

July 17

Pinky Malinky Part 3 - Netflix Original

July 18

Secret Obsession - Netflix Original

July 19

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed - Netflix Original

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 - Netflix Original

La casa de papel Part 3 - Netflix Original

Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 - Netflix Original

Queer Eye Season 4 - Netflix Original

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Netflix Original

Typewriter - Netflix Original

July 22

Inglourious Basterds

July 24

The Great Hack - Netflix Original

July 25

Another Life - Netflix Original

Workin' Moms Season 2 - Netflix Original

July 26

Boi - Netflix Original

Girls with Balls - Netflix Original

My First First Love Season 2 - Netflix Original

Orange is the New Black Season 7 - Netflix Original

The Son - Netflix Original

Sugar Rush Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Worst Witch Season 3 - Netflix Original

June 29

The Croods

July 30

Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? - Netflix Original

July 31

Kengan Ashura Part 1 - Netflix Original

The Letdown Season 2 - Netflix Original

The Red Sea Diving Resort - Netflix Original

Wentworth Season 7

Podcasts coming in July:

Prism: Tales of Your City - New Orleans

I Hate Talking About Myself - Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne

I'm Obsessed with This

What to Watch on Netflix

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:

July 1

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Bull Durham

Chasing Amy

Cool Hand Luke

Definitely, Maybe

Did You Hear About the Morgans?

Doctor Zhivago

Dolphin Tale

Dumb and Dumber

East of Eden

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 1

It Takes Two

Malibu's Most Wanted

Monster-in-Law

Pan's Labyrinth

Punch-Drunk Love

Silence of the Lambs

The Boondock Saints

The Interview

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Terminator

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

The Wild Bunch

Turner and Hooch

Valkyrie

Wedding Crashers

July 2

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

July 4

The Indian in the Cupboard

July 9

Lion

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 14

The Immigrant

July 16

American Gangster

July 27

Pretty Little Liars Seasons 1-7

July 30

Staten Island Summer