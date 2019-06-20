June 20 (UPI) -- Netflix watchers can catch Whitney Cummings' comedy special Can I Touch It? and new seasons of Stranger Things, Queer Eye and Orange is the New Black in July.
The streaming site released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in July:
July 1
Designated Survivor: 60 Days - Netflix Original
Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room - Netflix Original
Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore
Astro Boy
Caddyshack
Caddyshack 2
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Cheech & Chong's Up in Smoke
Cloverfield
Disney's Race to Witch Mountain
Frozen River
Inkheart
Kill the Irishman
Lady in the Water
Little Monsters
Mean Dreams
Mean Streets
Megamind
Nights in Rodanthe
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Philadelphia
Rain Man
Road House
Room on the Broom
Scream 3
Starsky & Hutch
Swiped
Swordfish
Taxi Driver
The Accountant of Auschwitz
The American
The Book of Eli
The Brothers Grimm
The Hangover
The Pink Panther
The Pink Panther 2
War Against Women
Who's That Knocking at My Door?
July 2
Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection - Netflix Original
Bangkok Love Stories: Plead - Netflix Original
Good Witch Season 4
July 3
The Last Czars - Netflix Original
Yummy Mummies Season 2 - Netflix Original
July 4
Kakegurui Season 2
Stranger Things 3 - Netflix Original
July 5
In the Dark Season 1
July 6
Free Rein Season 3 - Netflix Original
The Iron Lady
Sicilian Ghost Story
July 9
Disney's Mary Poppins Returns
Kinky
July 10
Family Reunion - Netflix Original
Grand Designs Season 10
Grand Designs Season 15
Parchis: El documental - Netflix Original
July 11
Cities of Last Things - Netflix Original
July 12
3Below: Tales of Arcadia Part 2 - Netflix Original
4 latas - Netflix Original
Blown Away - Netflix Original
Bonus Family Season 3 - Netflix Original
Extreme Engagement - Netflix Original
Kidnapping Stella - Netflix Original
Luis Miguel: The Series Season 1
Point Blank - Netflix Original
Smart People
Taco Chronicles - Netflix Original
True Tunes: Songs - Netflix Original
July 13
Sorry Angel
July 16
The Break-Up
Disney's The Princess and the Frog
Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein - Netflix Original
Wynonna Earp Season 3
July 17
Pinky Malinky Part 3 - Netflix Original
July 18
Secret Obsession - Netflix Original
July 19
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: Freshly Brewed - Netflix Original
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 3 - Netflix Original
La casa de papel Part 3 - Netflix Original
Last Chance U: Indy Part 2 - Netflix Original
Queer Eye Season 4 - Netflix Original
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac - Netflix Original
Typewriter - Netflix Original
July 22
Inglourious Basterds
July 24
The Great Hack - Netflix Original
July 25
Another Life - Netflix Original
Workin' Moms Season 2 - Netflix Original
July 26
Boi - Netflix Original
Girls with Balls - Netflix Original
My First First Love Season 2 - Netflix Original
Orange is the New Black Season 7 - Netflix Original
The Son - Netflix Original
Sugar Rush Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Worst Witch Season 3 - Netflix Original
June 29
The Croods
July 30
Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? - Netflix Original
July 31
Kengan Ashura Part 1 - Netflix Original
The Letdown Season 2 - Netflix Original
The Red Sea Diving Resort - Netflix Original
Wentworth Season 7
Podcasts coming in July:
Prism: Tales of Your City - New Orleans
I Hate Talking About Myself - Russian Doll star Natasha Lyonne
I'm Obsessed with This
What to Watch on Netflix
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in July:
July 1
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Blood Diamond
Body of Lies
Bull Durham
Chasing Amy
Cool Hand Luke
Definitely, Maybe
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Doctor Zhivago
Dolphin Tale
Dumb and Dumber
East of Eden
Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer Season 1
It Takes Two
Malibu's Most Wanted
Monster-in-Law
Pan's Labyrinth
Punch-Drunk Love
Silence of the Lambs
The Boondock Saints
The Interview
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
The Terminator
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
The Wild Bunch
Turner and Hooch
Valkyrie
Wedding Crashers
July 2
Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
July 4
The Indian in the Cupboard
July 9
Lion
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 14
The Immigrant
July 16
American Gangster
July 27
Pretty Little Liars Seasons 1-7
July 30
Staten Island Summer