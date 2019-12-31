Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Television personality Princess Love is a mom of two.

The star's rep confirmed Tuesday to E! News that Princess Love, 35, welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood co-star, Ray J.

Ray J, 38, celebrated the news Tuesday on Twitter.

"I love you @mzprincesslove so proud of you. Strongest women in the world and the mother of my children," he wrote, adding several heart emojis.

Ray J also shared a video titled "Ray J Exclusive Family Video (New Baby Alert)." The video shows Ray J and Princess Love with their 17-month-old daughter, Melody, and ends with Princess Love heading into the delivery room.

"I love you princess love! And my babygirl melody! I don't ever wanna lose our time together. I'm sorry for everything. 2020 will be somthing very special," Ray J wrote.

Princess Love and Ray J announced in August that they were expecting.

"Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove," Ray J said at the time.

The birth of Princess Love and Ray J's son follows the couple's drama in Las Vegas. Princess Love accused Ray J after the Soul Train Awards in November of leaving her stranded in Las Vegas with Melody while eight months pregnant. Ray J denied leaving Princess Love in a subsequent video.

"I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man," he said. "I'm at the Skyloft if you can see. And I just don't understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We been right here."

Princess Love and Ray J married in August 2016. The couple star on the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, which completed a sixth season this month.