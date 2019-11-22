Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, are celebrating the birth of their second child.

The Little People, Big World stars took to Instagram Thursday after welcoming a daughter, Lilah Ray.

Roloff shared a slideshow of photos, including a family picture with Tori Roloff, their 2-year-old son, Jackson, and baby Lilah.

"Lilah Ray Roloff Born November 19th at 6:52pm 8lbs 9ounces," he captioned the post. "Love her!"

Tori Roloff shared a pair of photos on her own account.

"Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!" she wrote.

Roloff's sister-in-laws Audrey Roloff and Isabel Roloff were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"SHE IS PERFECT we love her so much already," Audrey Roloff, who is married to Roloff's brother Jeremy Roloff, wrote.

"Uncle Jacob and aunt Izzy love her so much already," Isabel Roloff, who is married to Roloff's brother Jacob Roloff, said.

Roloff and Tori Roloff announced in May that they were expecting again.

"Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November!" Tori Roloff wrote on Instagram. "Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!"

Roloff and his family came to fame on the TLC series Little People, Big World. Roloff and his parents, Matt and Amy Roloff, have dwarfism, and Roloff confirmed in May 2017 that Jackson also has the condition.

"[Dwarfism is] part of the whole package of who he is," Roloff told People at the time. "He's happy and healthy. That's all that matters."