Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Bryson Tiller is a dad of two.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper welcomed a baby girl, Kelly Jade, with his girlfriend, Kendra Bailey.

Bailey shared the news in an Instagram post Monday. She posted a photo of baby Kelly's tiny feet.

"Kelly Jade Tiller," she wrote.

Tiller celebrated his daughter's birth in the comments.

"still in awe, she's really here and i can't stop kissing her face," he wrote. "we love you Kelly Jade."

Singer SZA, actress Marsai Martin and models Salem Mitchell and Isabella Peschardt were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"PERFECT NAME WOW .. God BLESSS YOU REINA," SZA wrote.

"Awwwww yay!!! Congrats!" Martin added.

Tiller shared a photo on his own account of himself cradling baby Kelly.

"welcome home Kelly @_kendrabailey," he wrote.

Tiller is also dad to another daughter, Harley Loraine, from a previous relationship. Tiller and Bailey announced in September they were expecting a baby girl together.

"Been sitting here trying to come up with one of those long deep captions but honestly I'm so bad at that," Bailey said at the time. "All I know is we are super excited for our little girl to get here."

Tiller is known for the singles "Don't," "Exchange," "Sorry Not Sorry," "Run Me Dry" and "Blame." He is expected to release his third studio album, Serenity, in 2020.