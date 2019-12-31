Michelle Williams engaged, expecting child with Thomas Kail

Michelle Williams attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Venom" in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Michelle Williams is engaged to be married.

Entertainment Tonight reported Monday that Williams, 39, is engaged to film and theater director Thomas Kail, known for directing the Broadway musical Hamilton.

Us Weekly confirmed Williams is engaged and expecting her first child with Kail. Williams is already mom to 14-year-old daughter Matilda with her late ex-boyfriend, actor Heath Ledger.

People said Matilda played matchmaker for Williams and Kail. Williams and Kail were recently spotted in London, where Williams is filming Venom 2. Williams was seen buying baby clothes at Seraphine's maternity boutique in Kensington.

Kail directed Williams in the FX miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which concluded in May. Williams won Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series for her role as actress and dancer Gwen Verdon in the series.

Williams previously dated Ledger, who died in January 2008, and split from her ex-husband, musician Phil Elverum, in April after less than a year of marriage. She previously said in the September 2018 issue of Vanity Fair that she didn't give up on love after Ledger's death.

"I never gave up on love," Williams said. "I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes.'"

In addition to Fosse/Verdon, Williams is known for Dawson's Creek, Brokeback Mountain and My Week with Marilyn. She plays Anne Weying in Venom and its upcoming sequel, Venom 2.