Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper is responding to critics of her breastfeeding.

The 33-year-old television personality fielded criticism Sunday on Instagram Stories after sharing a video of herself breastfeeding Brooks, her 5-month-old son with husband Tanner Tolbert.

The video showed Roper breastfeeding during a "Lazy football Sunday" at home. One person messaged Roper saying, "Stop!!!! We don't want to see that. At least put up a warning."

"Breastfeeding is a natural way some babies EAT. So sorry, no warning here. You see more boob in a bikini," Roper posted in response.

Roper previously faced criticism in February 2018 following daughter Emerson's birth. Roper shared a post-breastfeeding photo with Emerson that some claimed was "staged" and set "impossible" standards for moms.

"The truth about that picture is I had a photo shoot the day before and I hadn't taken my makeup off, so that's literally the day before's makeup," Roper responded.

"And it was slightly staged -- we positioned Emerson just right to make the picture [work], but that was literally right after I had fed her and she had fallen asleep on me ... so I don't get what's so unreal about it," she said. "This is my real life."

Roper unexpectedly gave birth to Brooks in the master closet of her home in July.

"Long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she said on Instagram. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going."

Roper later said Emerson has taken to her younger brother.

"Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already," she said.

Roper and Tolbert met and got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and married in January 2016. Roper previously appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, while Tolbert appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette.