Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are officially introducing their baby boy to fans.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 couple shared a photo and their son's name, Brooks Easton, Thursday on Instagram after welcoming the infant this week.

Roper posted a picture of baby Brooks sleeping while swaddled in a blue blanket. She included a placard with her son's name, birth date and weight and length.

"It's official! Say hello to Brooks Easton Tolbert! Born July 29th at 10:31 pm in our home, weighing 7lbs 9oz and 20 inches long! He has been the sweetest baby and we are soaking in every single moment!" the star wrote.

Roper said in an Instagram post Tuesday that she unexpectedly gave birth in the master closet of her home.

"I accidentally gave birth at home last night, in our master closet," the star said. "I've been still processing the shock of this all, as this was not at all what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely."

"Long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet," she shared. "It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner's mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going."

Roper and Tolbert are also parents to daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, who turns two years old Aug. 17. Roper shared a family photo and a video of Emmy meeting Brooks on Thursday.

"Honestly, I was so worried about the moment Emmy would meet her brother for the first time, but she was such a nurturing big sister, already," she said.

Roper and Tolbert met and got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 and married in January 2016. The couple announced in January they were expecting their second child.