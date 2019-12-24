Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Reality television couple Catherine Giudici Lowe and Sean Lowe have welcomed their third child.

Lowe posted a photo of her snuggling her newborn and beaming with pride in a hospital bed.

The image was simply captioned, "Mama, Mia."

Her husband also shared a photo of him holding his youngest child, who is swaddled in a blanket and wearing a tiny hat.

"I've always wanted a daddy's girl and now I've got her. Mia is healthy, Mama is doing great, and God is so good!" Lowe wrote alongside the portrait.

The couple announced in June that they were expecting another child.

"It was a complete surprise," Giudici Lowe said at the time. "It was a little overwhelming to think about but we wanted a big family. This is just the way it was supposed to happen. So we're excited."

They are also the parents of Samuel Thomas, 2 1/2, and 19-month-old Isaiah Hendrix.

The lovebirds met and got engaged during The Bachelor Season 17, then tied the knot in a January 2014 television event.