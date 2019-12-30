Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton had a mini Spice Girls reunion.

Beckham, 45, said in an Instagram post Monday that she spent a "perfect few days" with her husband, David Beckham, Bunton, and Bunton's husband, Jade Jones, over the holidays.

Beckham shared a photo of herself and the others sharing a playful moment. David Beckham embraces her as Bunton and Jones lean in for the photo.

"The most perfect few days with @emmaleebunton and @jadejonesdmg and their beautiful babies x We love u all so much xxxx So much fun and so many kisses x VB x," Beckham captioned the post.

Bunton posted a cropped version of the picture on her own account.

"#family Brilliant couple of days with this lot! #headsupgang #festivefun #bellylaughs love you all so much!" she wrote.

Victoria Beckham and Bunton came to fame with the British girl group the Spice Girls in the 1990s. The group also consists of Melanie Brown, aka Mel B, Melanie Chisholm, aka Mel C, and Geri Halliwell.

Victoria Beckham did not join the Spice Girls on the group's reunion tour this year. She voiced her love for the group on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in November but said she doesn't regret skipping the reunion.

"I had so much fun, and I'm still close with the girls. I was so proud of them and everything they did, it was a huge success," she said. "But, you know, for me, I loved it when I did it. But I feel like a very different person now.

"I'll always be a Spice Girl. I'll always be Posh Spice. Always," she added.

Victoria Beckham has four children -- Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and Harper, 8 -- with David Beckham. She said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November that raising four kids requires "crowd control." Bunton and Jones have two sons, Beau, 12, and Tate, 8.