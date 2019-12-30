Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Steve Kazee has nothing but praise for his pregnant girlfriend, actress and television personality Jenna Dewan.

The 44-year-old actor voiced his love and respect for Dewan, 39, in an Instagram post Sunday ahead of their baby's birth.

Kazee shared a slideshow of photos of Dewan, including a picture of the actress showing her baby bump while lying on a table at a doctor's office. He jokingly said his Instagram account has become a fan account for Dewan.

"Disclaimer: I'm aware this is basically an @jennadewan fan account now. There is a reason for that. That reason is that I constantly watch with absolute awe as she has carves her path through this world and all the while she does it with a level of grace that we should all aspire to," Kazee wrote.

Kazee and Dewan announced in September that they're expecting their first child together. Dewan also has a 6-year-old daughter, Everly, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.

"From starring as a mother to her beautiful daughter and our soon to be child, to her lead role as a partner in my life, a published author of #gracefullyyou, to her starring turn on @soundtracknetflix, and to the premiere of @flirtydancefox tonight she never fails to inspire and amaze me. So yes...I'm proud. Incredibly," Kazee said.

"I want everyone to know about her because she is a gift to this world in so many ways. So thank you for visiting this fan account. Happy premiere day my love!" he concluded.

Dewan showed off her baby bump while attending the E! People's Choice Awards in November. She previously said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Everly can't wait to become a big sister.

"She is so thrilled," Dewan said of her daughter. "I knew she would be happy 'cause she's been asking for this. But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, 'This is the best day of my life!'"

Dewan and Kazee were first linked in fall 2018. Dewan recently starred in the Netflix series Soundtrack and hosts the new Fox show Flirty Dancing, while Kazee has appeared on Shameless, Nashville and The Walking Dead.