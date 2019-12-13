Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its Dracula series.

The streaming service released a first teaser trailer Friday featuring Danish actor Claes Bang as the titular vampire.

The preview introduces Bang as Count Dracula and also shows a group of nuns wielding wooden stakes.

"All you have to do is invite me in," Dracula says.

Dracula is based on the Bram Stoker novel of the same name. The series is a joint production with BBC One, which released an official trailer for the adaptation Friday.

"I'm undead, I'm not unreasonable," Dracula quips.

Dracula hails from Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. John Heffernan co-stars as Jonathan Harker, with Dolly Wells as Sister Agatha, Joanna Scanlan as Mother Superior and Morfydd Clark as Mina Harker.

Gatiss and producer Sue Vertue discussed the adaptation in an interview with Den of Geek published Thursday, saying the series will have a familiar setting.

"We really wanted it to be the original with Romania and the mountains and the castle," Vertue shared.

"Things go in cycles," Gatiss added. "We've been through so many iterations of the sort of Twilight vampires and somehow it just felt right to be able to do big castles and moonlight and capes again."

Dracula premieres on Netflix in January and debuts Jan. 1 on BBC One.