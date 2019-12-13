Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman on "The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Part 3 is coming to Netflix in January. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace, a new film starring Crystal Fox, and new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and The Ranch in January.

The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.

Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

Ghost Stories (Netflix Original)

Good Girls Season 2

Messiah (Netflix Original)

Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Original)

Spinning Out (Netflix Original)

The Circle (Netflix Original)

21

A Cinderella Story

American Beauty

Catch Me If You Can

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chasing Amy

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Chloe

City of God

Dinner for Schmucks

Dragonheart

Dragonheart: A New Beginning

Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer

Drugs, Inc. Season 6

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Free Willy

Ghost Rider

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hitch

Inception

Instructions Not Included

Julie & Julia

Kate & Leopold

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kingpin

Kiss the Girls

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

Pan's Labyrinth

Patriot Games

Saint Seiya Seasons 4-5

Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden

Shrek Forever After

Strictly Ballroom

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The Naked Guns 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Ring

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Tremors

True Grit

Up in the Air

What Lies Beneath

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Wyatt Earp

Yes Man

Jan. 2

Sex, Explained (Netflix Original)

Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original)

Jan. 3

Anne with an E The Final Season (Netflix Original)

All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Original)

Jan. 4

Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Original)

Jan. 8

Cheer (Netflix Original)

Jan. 10

AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original)

The Evil Dead

Giri/Haji (Netflix Original)

Harvey Girls Forever! Season 4 (Netflix Original)

The Inbestigators Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Medical Police (Netflix Original)

Scissor Seven (Netflix Original)

Until Dawn (Netflix Original)

Zumbo's Just Desserts Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 12

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 13

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Original)

Jan. 14

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Original)

The Master

Jan. 15

Big Fat Liar

Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Original)

Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 16

NiNoKuni (Netflix Original)

Steve Jobs

Jan. 17

Ares (Netflix Original)

Hip-Hop Evolution Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Sex Education Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Tiny House Nation Volume 2

Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (Netflix Original)

Vivir dos veces (Netflix Original)

Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)

Jan. 18

The Bling Ring

Jan. 20

Family Reunion Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)

Word Party Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 22

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Original)

Playing with Fire Season 1

Jan. 23

The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)

October Faction (Netflix Original)

The Queen

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 24

A Sun (Netflix Original)

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Netflix Original)

The Ranch The Final Season (Netflix Original)

Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original)

Jan. 26

Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

Country Strong

We Are Your Friends

Jan. 28

Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Original)

Jan. 29

Frères Ennemis (Netflix Original)

Next in Fashion (Netflix Original)

Night on Earth (Netflix Original)

Omniscient (Netflix Original)

Jan. 30

Ainor! Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original)

Nighthawks

Raising Cain

The Stranger (Netflix Original)

Jan. 31

37 Seconds (Netflix Original)

American Assassin

BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part B (Netflix Original)

Diablero Season 2 (Netflix Original)

I am a Killer Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Luna Nera (Netflix Original)

Ragnarok (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

Dracula (Netflix Original)

What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original)

Podcasts coming in January:

Behind the Scenes New season Jan. 8

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:

Dec. 31

Friends Seasons 1-10

Jan. 11

Becoming Jane

Jan. 12

The Fighter

Maron Seasons 1-4

Jan. 15

Forks Over Knives

The Rezort

Jan. 17

Short Term 12

Jan. 31

Aeon Flux

American Psycho

Good Luck Chuck

Grease

La Reina del Sur Season 1

Panic Room

Revolutionary Road

Something's Gotta Give

Spartacus: Blood and Sand

Spartacus: Gods of the Arena

Spartacus: Vengeance

Spartacus: War of the Damned

Zombieland