Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix members can watch Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace, a new film starring Crystal Fox, and new seasons of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Grace and Frankie and The Ranch in January.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
Ghost Stories (Netflix Original)
Good Girls Season 2
Messiah (Netflix Original)
Nisman: Death of a Prosecutor (Netflix Original)
Spinning Out (Netflix Original)
The Circle (Netflix Original)
21
A Cinderella Story
American Beauty
Catch Me If You Can
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Chasing Amy
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Chloe
City of God
Dinner for Schmucks
Dragonheart
Dragonheart: A New Beginning
Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer
Drugs, Inc. Season 6
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Free Willy
Ghost Rider
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hitch
Inception
Instructions Not Included
Julie & Julia
Kate & Leopold
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Kingpin
Kiss the Girls
Monster-in-Law
New York Minute
Pan's Labyrinth
Patriot Games
Saint Seiya Seasons 4-5
Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
Shrek Forever After
Strictly Ballroom
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
The Naked Guns 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Ring
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Tremors
True Grit
Up in the Air
What Lies Beneath
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Wyatt Earp
Yes Man
Jan. 2
Sex, Explained (Netflix Original)
Thieves of the Wood (Netflix Original)
Jan. 3
Anne with an E The Final Season (Netflix Original)
All the Freckles in the World (Netflix Original)
Jan. 4
Go! Go! Cory Carson (Netflix Original)
Jan. 8
Cheer (Netflix Original)
Jan. 10
AJ and the Queen (Netflix Original)
The Evil Dead
Giri/Haji (Netflix Original)
Harvey Girls Forever! Season 4 (Netflix Original)
The Inbestigators Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Medical Police (Netflix Original)
Scissor Seven (Netflix Original)
Until Dawn (Netflix Original)
Zumbo's Just Desserts Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 12
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 13
The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix Original)
Jan. 14
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix Original)
The Master
Jan. 15
Big Fat Liar
Quien a hierro mata (Netflix Original)
Grace and Frankie Season 6 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 16
NiNoKuni (Netflix Original)
Steve Jobs
Jan. 17
Ares (Netflix Original)
Hip-Hop Evolution Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Sex Education Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Tiny House Nation Volume 2
Tyler Perry's A Fall from Grace (Netflix Original)
Vivir dos veces (Netflix Original)
Wer kann, der kann! (Netflix Original)
Jan. 18
The Bling Ring
Jan. 20
Family Reunion Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 21
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix Original)
Word Party Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 22
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix Original)
Playing with Fire Season 1
Jan. 23
The Ghost Bride (Netflix Original)
October Faction (Netflix Original)
The Queen
Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac Season 1, Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 24
A Sun (Netflix Original)
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 (Netflix Original)
The Ranch The Final Season (Netflix Original)
Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix Original)
Jan. 26
Vir Das: For India (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
Country Strong
We Are Your Friends
Jan. 28
Alex Fernández: El mejor comediante del mundo (Netflix Original)
Jan. 29
Frères Ennemis (Netflix Original)
Next in Fashion (Netflix Original)
Night on Earth (Netflix Original)
Omniscient (Netflix Original)
Jan. 30
Ainor! Love Wagon: African Journey (Netflix Original)
Nighthawks
Raising Cain
The Stranger (Netflix Original)
Jan. 31
37 Seconds (Netflix Original)
American Assassin
BoJack Horseman Season 6, Part B (Netflix Original)
Diablero Season 2 (Netflix Original)
I am a Killer Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Luna Nera (Netflix Original)
Ragnarok (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
Dracula (Netflix Original)
What the Love! with Karan Johar (Netflix Original)
Podcasts coming in January:
Behind the Scenes New season Jan. 8
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:
Dec. 31
Friends Seasons 1-10
Jan. 11
Becoming Jane
Jan. 12
The Fighter
Maron Seasons 1-4
Jan. 15
Forks Over Knives
The Rezort
Jan. 17
Short Term 12
Jan. 31
Aeon Flux
American Psycho
Good Luck Chuck
Grease
La Reina del Sur Season 1
Panic Room
Revolutionary Road
Something's Gotta Give
Spartacus: Blood and Sand
Spartacus: Gods of the Arena
Spartacus: Vengeance
Spartacus: War of the Damned
Zombieland