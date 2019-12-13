Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of its forthcoming film To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

The streaming service shared new photos Friday for the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel.

The stills show Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) getting close to both Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher). Lara Jean and Peter are also seen with Lara Jean's father (John Corbett) and sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart).

To All the Boys I've Loved Before is based on the Jenny Han novel of the same name and premiered on Netflix in 2018. P.S. I Still Love You adapts the second book in Han's trilogy, which features a love triangle between Lara Jean, Peter and John.

"They're true friends," Condor said of Lara Jean and John in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "But because you can love your friend very much, you get confused. You're like, 'Do I love him or do I love him as a friend?' So he's really there to mix it up."

"We certainly want there to be a Team Peter and a Team John," director Michael Fimognari added.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb. 12 on Netflix.