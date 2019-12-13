Niall Horan recalls flirty encounter with Lizzo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Niall Horan is sharing details about his flirty encounter with fellow singer Lizzo.

The 26-year-old recording artist recalled meeting Lizzo, 31, in London during Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Horan was at the BBC Radio 1 studio in November when he ran into Lizzo in the hallway.

"I was in London doing a radio performance in the studio, and and she was coming in to do an interview in the studio as well. And someone said, 'Oh, Lizzo's here. She'd love to meet you,'" Horan recalled.

"We were passing in the corridor. I was, 'Aw, lovely to meet you.' Gave her a big hug. 'Your voice is incredible. Your songs are amazing. You're absolutely smashing it.' And literally, without missing a beat, she just went, 'You can smash this,'" he said.

"I was just like, fair play. I actually started blushing myself," the star added.

Lizzo recalled the encounter in her BBC Radio 1 interview that day. Horan and Lizzo had a flirty exchange on Twitter after BBC Radio 1 shared the clip online.

"Love you @lizzo," Horan tweeted in response.

Lizzo replied with a kissy face emoji and "(call me)."

Absolutely not ! Love you @lizzo— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) November 12, 2019

Horan came to fame with the boy band One Direction and plans to release his second solo album in the spring. Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammy awards at the 2020 ceremony, and was named Time's Entertainer of the Year of 2019 this week.

On The Tonight Show, Horan also read the Clement Clarke Moore poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas," commonly known as "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," in seven different accents. Horan is Irish.