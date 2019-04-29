Director Paul McGuigan arrives for the screening of the his film "Lucky Number Slevin" in Park City, Utah, on January 20, 2006. File Photo by Roger Wong/UPI | License Photo

Actor Claes Bang is now working on a Netflix/BBC adaptation of Bram Stoker's vampire tale "Dracula." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Catherine Schell, Youssef Kerkour and Clive Russell have joined the cast of the Netflix/BBC series, Dracula.

Claes Bang is on-board to play the titular vampire in the three-part drama.

Jonny Campbell (Westworld), Damon Thomas (Killing Eve, Penny Dreadful) and Paul McGuigan (Sherlock) are each directing an episode in Slovakia and England.

Sherlock creators Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat wrote and produced Dracula, which was inspired by Bram Stoker's Gothic novel. It will maintain the original work's 19th-century setting.

Gatiss said in a press release that some scenes are being filmed at Bray Studios -- the former home of Hammer Films, a production company that specialized in sci-fi and horror movies from the 1950s to the '70s.

"This wonderfully atmospheric and legendary studio gave birth to so many famous monsters and stars -- most memorably Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee," Gatiss said in a statement. "As we watch Transylvania once again rise on the sound stages of Bray, it's amazing to be able to say that Count Dracula has finally come home."

The project was first announced in November.