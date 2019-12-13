'Brady Bunch' cast praises 'Brady Bunch Movie': It 'was awesome'

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The original cast of The Brady Bunch thought the Brady Bunch Movie was an "awesome" film.

Maureen McCormick (Marcia Brady), Eve Plumb (Jan Brady), Susan Olsen (Cindy Brady), Barry Williams (Greg Brady), Christopher Knight (Peter Brady) and Mike Lookinland (Bobby Brady) discussed the movie during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The Brady Bunch series had a five-season run on ABC from 1969 to 1974 and was adapted as a 1995 movie with a new cast. The film was followed by A Very Brady Sequel (1996) and the TV movie The Brady Bunch in the White House (2002).

"First one was awesome," Olsen said. "Second one was eh. Third one went straight to TV."

"First one was great and they went downhill from there," Lookinland agreed.

McCormick said she and her daughter attended the first film's premiere. She was impressed with Christine Taylor, who played Marcia in the movie.

"I was sitting in the theater and a couple times I forgot that it was Christine," McCormick said. "The whole cast, they were amazing."

Olsen said Karen Reitz, the daughter of Robert Reed, who played father Mike Brady on the show, also had praise for the film.

"Robert Reed's daughter said that she was sitting in theater, if she closed her eyes she would swear that was her father," she said.

The Brady Bunch cast also remembered Florence Henderson, who played mom Carol Brady. Henderson died at age 82 in 2016, while Reed died at age 59 in 1992.

The Brady Bunch cast reunited for the HGTV special A Very Brady Renovation: Holiday Edition, which airs Dec. 16. The special will show the cast and HGTV and Food Network stars create 1970s-inspired treats and retro decorations.