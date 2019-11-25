'Sex Education' Season 2 to stream Jan. 17 on Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Sex Education Season 2 is coming to Netflix in January.

The streaming service announced Monday on Twitter that the new season will be released Jan. 17.

Netflix shared the news alongside a mural of Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), Jean Milburn (Gillian Anderson), Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Maeve Wiley (Emma Mackey), Ola Nyman (Patricia Allison) and other characters.

"Get in losers, the new term is starting. Sex Education s2 streaming 17 January 2020," the post reads.

Netflix previously shared first look photos for Season 2 showing Otis and Eric on an excursion in the woods and Maeve and Aimee Gibbs (Aimee Lou Wood) in a police station.

Season 2 will follow Otis as he navigates his relationships with his mom, Jean, his girlfriend, Ola, and friend and classmate Maeve.

Anderson said in an interview with The Wrap published Friday that Otis and Jean's complicated relationship makes for "good comedy and good drama" in the new season.

"When we start Season 2, we're pretty much starting where we left off," the actress said. "And I think she's still trying. They've made some headway together in terms of levels of communication. But, as with anything with parenting, you think you've taken a few steps forward and then you take a few steps back."

Sex Education, created by Laurie Nunn, had its Netflix debut in January.