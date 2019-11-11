'Sex Education': Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson return in Season 2 first look

Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson in Sex Education Season 2.

The streaming service released first look photos Monday of Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an awkward teenager, and Anderson as Jean Milburn, Otis' mom and a renowned sex therapist.

One picture shows Otis and Eric Effiong (Ncuti Gatwa), Otis' best friend, on an excursion in the woods. Another shows Jean (Anderson) wearing an orange dress and holding a glass of wine.

Emma Mackey and Aimee Lou Wood are also seen as Maeve Wiley and Aimee Gibbs, with Connor Swindells as Adam Groff.

Sex Education is created by Laurie Nunn and premiered on Netflix in January. The show was renewed for a second season the next month.

"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education," Netflix VP for originals Cindy Holland said at the time. "Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she's created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world."

Season 2 will follow Otis (Butterfield) as he navigates his relationship with girlfriend Ola (Patricia Allison) and estranged friend Maeve (Mackey). Jean (Anderson) and Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt), meanwhile, must learn to operate as a blended family.