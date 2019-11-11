Nov. 11 (UPI) -- You Season 2 is coming to Netflix in December.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, Dec. 26, and key art for the season Monday on Twitter.

The poster shows Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer. Two women, Joe's new obsession Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and his ex-girlfriend Candace (Ambyr Childers), are seen out of focus.

"Meet your match," the key art reads.

You Season 1 originally premiered on Lifetime in September 2018 and started streaming on Netflix in December. The season is based on the Caroline Kepnes book of the same name, and centers on Joe's obsession with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).

Season 1 was a hit on Netflix, exceeding more than 40 million views on the streaming site in its first four weeks.

Season 2 is based on Kepnes' book Hidden Bodies, and centers on Joe's romance with Love, an aspiring chef. The season will also feature Melanie Field and Magda Apanowicz.

"[Pedretti] plays Love Quinn, an aspiring chef who doesn't care about social media," Netflix tweeted in January. "She's also tending to a deep grief -- so when she meets Joe she senses a shared knowledge of profound loss."

Badgley is also known for playing Dan Humphrey on The CW series Gossip Girl.