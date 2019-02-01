Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed comedy and drama series Sex Education starring Gillian Anderson and Asa Butterfield for a second season.
Netflix made the announcement Friday on Twitter alongside a short video of Butterfield as his character, Otis.
Sex Education, which premiered with eight episodes in January, follows Otis, whose mother Jean (Anderson) is a sex therapist. Otis attempts to set up an underground sex therapy clinic at his school.
Production on Season 2 will take place in the spring in the U.K. Series creator Laurie Nunn is returning as showrunner.
"Laurie Nunn has captured the awkward teenage experience with a lot of heart and humor in Sex Education," vice president for originals at Netflix Cindy Holland said in a statement. "Along with the Eleven team and executive producer and director Ben Taylor, she's created a universally relatable series that has resonated with our members around the world."
Netflix recently renewed Full House sequel series Fuller House for a fifth and final season.